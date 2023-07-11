Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in the Vernant Park Community during an attempted burglary.

BCSO said they were dispatched to the community at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11 in response to a burglary and were notified that the homeowner had shot the alleged burglar.

Deputies arrived and said they discovered a deceased male with a gunshot wound in the yard and the homeowner who was unarmed and complied with deputies.

The homeowner and other witnesses informed officials that the deceased had unlawfully entered the home which was occupied by three adults and five small children at the time, according to authorities.

BCSO said the homeowner armed himself in an attempt to make the burglar leave and the altercation moved into the front yard where the burglar began destroying property.

During the altercation, the burglar made threats that he was going to kill the homeowner which resulted in the homeowner shooting the subject, according to officials.

Deputies identified the alleged burglar as Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley and that all information gathered throughout the investigation will be referred to a Baldwin County Grand Jury. Charges have not been filed at this time, according to BCSO.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery carjacking, police chase
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Montgomery police say two men were fatally shot in the 1200 block of Hugh Street on July 10,...
2 dead in Monday night Montgomery shooting
From the left, Luis Barrera and Baltazar Barrera are charged with capital murder.
2 charged in Montgomery shooting that killed teen, wounded 6
A suspect charged in a recent Montgomery homicide was out on bond at the time of the shooting,...
Homicide suspect out on bond at time of shooting, court records say

Latest News

Birmingham Police on the scene at BFRS Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.
2 Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital
New images from Nasa's Webb Space Telescope
ADPH: Grant Program for shade structures
ADPH seeks Proposals from programs serving youth in local counties
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
Few US adults support full abortion bans, even in states that have them, an AP-NORC poll finds