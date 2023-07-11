Children left alone, mom charged

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - According to police, a woman faces charges after her small children were found alone at an Enterprise hotel.

Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18 on Monday.

“Motel staff alerted police after they observed a four-year-old wandering outside of a room,” Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund said in a statement.

That child and a two-year-old sibling had been left alone at the Executive Inn for about 5 hours and the younger child was covered in urine and feces.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.