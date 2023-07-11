Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Children left alone, mom charged

Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18...
Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18 on Monday.(Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - According to police, a woman faces charges after her small children were found alone at an Enterprise hotel.

Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18 on Monday.

“Motel staff alerted police after they observed a four-year-old wandering outside of a room,” Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund said in a statement.

That child and a two-year-old sibling had been left alone at the Executive Inn for about 5 hours and the younger child was covered in urine and feces.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were fatally shot in the 1200 block of Hugh Street on July 10,...
2 dead in Monday night Montgomery shooting
Montgomery's Capital City Club is closing its doors
Montgomery’s Capital City Club to close doors after 46 years
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
From the left, Luis Barrera and Baltazar Barrera are charged with capital murder.
2 charged in Montgomery shooting that killed teen, wounded 6
Montgomery police on the scene where a stolen vehicle chase ended at the Montgomery Sam's Club.
7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase

Latest News

A man has been charged with assault following a shooting in Montgomery Sunday.
Man charged with assault in Montgomery shooting
Governor Ivey announces more local road projects
In 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 29.5% of Dallas County residents live in poverty.
Overcoming Poverty: Wallace Community College helping students beyond learning
Opelika Main Street to host Volunteer Informational Session