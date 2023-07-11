Drug prevention program held for teens in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - The Council on Substance Abuse held a two-day program in Elmore County for kids to learn about the effects of drug use.

COSA calls the program “Pay Attention 2 My Prevention.” It targets students from sixth through 12th grade.

“We gave the young men in Elmore County an opportunity to acquire information, learn information regarding the dangers of opioids,” said COSA prevention specialist Leroy Barrow.

Students watched videos showcasing real drug users and the effects drug use had on their bodies.

As part of Tuesday’s training, students had to write down their goals and hobbies. And through this course, they learned that drugs can impede their ultimate goals and their futures.

“They were very interested in knowing what type of drugs that we were talking about with regard to being laced with marijuana. We know that marijuana is a drug that most youth are familiar with,” said Barrow.

Barrow said COSA chose to target this age group in hopes of sparing the upcoming generation from a drug epidemic that claims lives every day.

“We know the adverse effects that opioids are having on the whole nations, so we’re trying to do our part as an organization to do what we can to help the students here or young people here in Elmore County,” said Barrow.

Contact COSA to enroll your child in this training.

