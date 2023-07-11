Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Drug prevention program held for teens in Elmore County

By Julia Avant
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - The Council on Substance Abuse held a two-day program in Elmore County for kids to learn about the effects of drug use.

COSA calls the program “Pay Attention 2 My Prevention.” It targets students from sixth through 12th grade.

“We gave the young men in Elmore County an opportunity to acquire information, learn information regarding the dangers of opioids,” said COSA prevention specialist Leroy Barrow.

Students watched videos showcasing real drug users and the effects drug use had on their bodies.

As part of Tuesday’s training, students had to write down their goals and hobbies. And through this course, they learned that drugs can impede their ultimate goals and their futures.

“They were very interested in knowing what type of drugs that we were talking about with regard to being laced with marijuana. We know that marijuana is a drug that most youth are familiar with,” said Barrow.

Barrow said COSA chose to target this age group in hopes of sparing the upcoming generation from a drug epidemic that claims lives every day.

“We know the adverse effects that opioids are having on the whole nations, so we’re trying to do our part as an organization to do what we can to help the students here or young people here in Elmore County,” said Barrow.

Contact COSA to enroll your child in this training.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were fatally shot in the 1200 block of Hugh Street on July 10,...
2 dead in Monday night Montgomery shooting
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
Montgomery's Capital City Club is closing its doors
Montgomery’s Capital City Club to close doors after 46 years
From the left, Luis Barrera and Baltazar Barrera are charged with capital murder.
2 charged in Montgomery shooting that killed teen, wounded 6

Latest News

8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
Overcoming Poverty: Dallas County leaders hope better education will lower poverty rate
Free workshop teaching young people about the dangers of opioids