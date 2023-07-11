Advertise
Homicide suspect out on bond at time of shooting, court records say

A suspect charged in a recent Montgomery homicide was out on bond at the time of the shooting, court documents say.
A suspect charged in a recent Montgomery homicide was out on bond at the time of the shooting, court documents say.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect charged in a recent Montgomery homicide was out on bond at the time of the shooting, court documents say.  

According to court records, Baltazar Barrera, 20, was previously charged with assault first-degree and discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle.

The complaint said the incident occurred in April in the area of Chisholm Street around 11:30 p.m. The victim was shot in the right hand and left thigh.

Court records say this case was bound to a Montgomery County grand jury. A motion has been filed to revoke Barrera’s bond in that case.

Barrera remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

