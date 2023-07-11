Advertise
Man charged with assault in Montgomery shooting

A man has been charged with assault following a shooting in Montgomery Sunday.
((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with assault following a shooting in Montgomery Sunday.

According to court records, Bernard Morino Bruce is charged with assault first-degree.

An arrest affidavit indicated the shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. around Heritage Oak Court. The victim was shot in the left arm, causing serious injuries.

Morino was taken into custody Monday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was placed under a $20,000 bail.

No other details related to this shooting were publicly released.

