Man charged with assault in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with assault following a shooting in Montgomery Sunday.

According to court records, Bernard Morino Bruce is charged with assault first-degree.

An arrest affidavit indicated the shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. around Heritage Oak Court. The victim was shot in the left arm, causing serious injuries.

Morino was taken into custody Monday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was placed under a $20,000 bail.

No other details related to this shooting were publicly released.

