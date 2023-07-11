Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

New private entity tasked with reviewing prospective medical cannabis businesses

By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission held its first meeting since it decided to pause and void the business license awards process. The commission found inconsistencies in the data and now faces multiple lawsuits over the ethics of the application process.

The accounting firm KMPG will now review the business license applications. This comes after the original scores were done by anonymous graders hired by the University of South Alabama. Some commission members say the outsourcing of the grading is the problem.

“Before I accept the comments from the external reviewers, I would like to know who they are,” said commission member Jerzy Szaflarski.

Multiple commission members recommended stopping the external review of the applications and require the commission to review and score the applications themselves.

“That is our job to protect the integrity of the process, to get this product to the people of this state,” said member Loree Skelton.

The commission voted to keep the review external, citing a lack of individual knowledge in some of the grading categories.

“Do you feel qualified, I know I don’t, to look at every one of those areas and make that informed decision?” said member Deight Gamble.

“I feel that it is my responsibility to look at the information that is provided, determine what it was based on, to see what criteria they used,” said Skelton.

Commission Chairman Steve Stokes says he and other members have relationships with the applicants.

“I know at least four or five of these are these applicants. They’re all good people and good businesspeople, and if I’m asked to select them, I’m going to choose them because I know. And so that’s what we’re trying to do is take the bias out of commission and make it independent,” said Stokes.

Ray French operates a hemp company and was denied a business license. He believes they should choose companies that are prepared.

“It’s going take a while for these other people to get operational because we know how hard it is to go through the permitting process to be evaluated by the state regulators,” said French.

“Everybody who’s involved in this thinks there’s going to be a lot of money to be made in this, so let’s don’t feel sorry for the people about not getting as much money as they think they’re going to get. Let’s talk about the patients, the cancer patients, the children with seizures, the people who need this medication,” said Stokes.

The plan is for new licenses to be awarded on Aug. 10.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene where a stolen vehicle chase ended at the Montgomery Sam's Club.
7 arrested, charges pending after Montgomery police chase
Montgomery's Capital City Club is closing its doors
Montgomery’s Capital City Club to close doors after 46 years
Visitors say they are highly impressed with the facility.
Over 1,000 people visited Montgomery Whitewater since Friday’s grand opening
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
A funeral was held on July 10th for Officer Carlos Taylor.
Family, friends and fellow officers pay respects to Officer Carlos Taylor

Latest News

Funeral procession marks final goodbye to Officer Carlos Taylor
New private entity tasked with reviewing prospective medical cannabis businesses
Dallas County poverty linked to high crime rates
Alabama Democrats invite the public to learn about redistricting