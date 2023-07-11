Advertise
New shopping center coming to Alex City

The Gateway at Lake Martin
The Gateway at Lake Martin(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new shopping center is coming to Alexander City that will include many popular franchises such as Publix.

According to District 5 Councilman Chris Brown, the new shopping center named “Gateway to Lake Martin” will be located at the intersection of Highway 280 and Highway 63 and will be nearly 100,000 square feet.

Councilman Brown also confirmed that Publix will serve as a retailer along with Starbucks and Barberitos Mexican Grill. More stores, such as a national wireless retailer, footwear retailer, a discount store, and a nail salon will be announced at a later date.

The exact date of the groundbreaking has not yet been announced, but Councilman Brown did state that it will take place sometime in August of this year.

The cost of the shopping center will be $35 million. However, it was stated that the shopping center will be privately funded through a developer.

