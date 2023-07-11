Overcoming Poverty: Wallace Community College helping students beyond learning

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) – Alabama is the sixth poorest state in the nation, according to the statistics. Dallas County is one of the poorest counties in our state.

In 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 29.5% of Dallas County residents live in poverty. The only other Alabama counties with poverty rates close to Dallas County in our area are Macon, Lowndes, and Wilcox counties.

Along with dealing with poverty, Dallas County has become a hotbed for crime in the Black Belt. Robert Turner, Jr. is the newest district attorney for the 4th Judicial Circuit in Alabama. He said that crime is a part of the domino effect of poverty; people stealing and dealing drugs to survive.

“I think poverty plays a big role in all of this. Drugs are often used to self-medicate, and with the theft issues, a lot of times, it’s people who don’t have adequate employment opportunities and educational opportunities that lead to better employment opportunities,” Turner said.

Regarding educational opportunities in Selma, Dr. James Mitchell and his team at Wallace Community College in Selma have been working for years to reverse these statistics.

“Poverty here is very bad and it’s a trend that hasn’t been broken in a number of years,” Mitchell said.

Wallace Community College in Selma serves more than 2,000 students and 80% of them live in Dallas County. The school is a “commuter campus,” meaning no dorms exist. The students must find their own way to class each day and Dr. Mitchell said it’s not always easy.

“Our students come from a level of deprivation where we have to provide more supportive services that are outside of the classroom and support them on their educational journey,” he said.

For Mitchell, this means offering supportive services beyond the classroom to improve student’s quality of life. On campus, there is a student success center equipped with coaches dedicated to helping students academically and personally. They will even help students pay for transportation and childcare.

“We recognized years ago that we had students coming to our college every day hungry, so we established a food pantry on campus. We also have scholarships set up to help…. for example, if a student’s lights are cut off, or they’re behind on daycare, or their car broke down, we have a scholarship that will assist with that. Our scholarships are not just for academics,” Mitchell said.

Some of the popular programs right now at Wallace Community College in Selma: welding, industrial maintenance, nursing, and cyber security.

Mitchell said it’s about improving his students’ and Selma’s quality of life. If he seems passionate about education, he knows what it’s like to live in poverty and come out on the other side.

“I was one of those students, I know what it’s like,” he said. “We offer short-term certificates and programs that don’t take four years, where students can finish and head on out into the world of work and some families appreciate that. For students coming from a poor family like I did as soon as I graduated and got a job that was important to my family and that was money to help others.”

Dr. Mitchell’s job continues once those students complete the programs and join the workforce. He truly believes that digging Dallas County out of the cycle of poverty and crime will take good jobs and education.

When asked what it feels like to watch his students graduate and start their careers, Mitchell said, “I feel proud, I feel powerful, I feel like we’ve done our job. I feel like that’s why it was worth it all to make sure that those students who come to this campus are successful.”

