Rain and storms become more likely as the week progresses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably high chances for rain and storms have departed the forecast for now. Most days this week will have a rain chance at or below 40% thanks to a classic summertime pattern you’d expect this time of year in Alabama.

Today will be dry with only a 10% chance of a shower or storm down in South Alabama. Skies will be partly cloudy and it will be humid with highs in the lower 90s. If you’re wanting to get outdoor things done without worrying about any rain, I strongly recommend today.

Rain and storms become increasingly likely as the week moves along. (WSFA 12 News)

The chance for showers and thunderstorms stays pretty low tomorrow around 30%. Coverage comes up a little bit more to around 40% on Thursday, though many should still stay dry. This is the kind of coverage most July days bring in Alabama!

Models still hint at better rain chances Friday and this weekend. Right now we’re going with 50% chances for rain and storms Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The exact chance of rain for each day will likely change at least a little bit as we get a better idea of what will happen.

Temperatures and heat indices will be a growing story this week as mid-90s are back in the forecast starting tomorrow...

Highs in the mid-90s combined with brutally high levels of humidity will lead to daytime heat indices in the range of 102 to 109 degrees. This is most likely between Thursday and Sunday.

It will feel like it's well above 100 degrees each afternoon starting Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

This could very well lead to Heat Advisories for much of Central Alabama. So it will be another stretch where it’s very important to practice heat safety. This will be the kind of heat and humidity combination that can lead to heat-related illness in anyone if proper precautions are not taken.

This includes things like:

Drinking water and electrolytes

Avoiding alcohol and caffeine during the hottest part of the day

Eating smaller meals

Wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Seeking shade and/or A/C as often as possible

Getting outdoor work done in the morning or evening

Wearing sunscreen and hats

Checking on family members and neighbors

