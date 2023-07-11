Reward increased in manhunt for suspect in 2022 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The manhunt for a capital murder suspect is still ongoing after more than a year.

Montgomery police are still searching for Diego Barrera, who is wanted in the shooting death of Carlos Jones on March 12, 2022. Now, the reward for information on Barrera was gone up.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased the reward to $2,500. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or the CrimeStoppers tip line at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867. Calls to CrimeStoppers may be made anonymously.

Barrera, 21, is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and approximately 170 pounds.

Authorities have been searching for him since the shooting.

Another suspect, Alabello Barrera, has already been charged with capital murder in the case. It is not confirmed if the two suspects are related.

