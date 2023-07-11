Advertise
Taylor, Rose drafted in MLB Draft

North Alabama natives selected in first seven rounds of draft
LSU pitcher Grant Taylor (pictured) was selected in the second round (51st overall) by the...
LSU pitcher Grant Taylor (pictured) was selected in the second round (51st overall) by the Chicago White Sox.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Add two more North Alabama baseball prospects being selected in the Major League Baseball draft.

Florence native, and LSU pitcher Grant Taylor was selected in the second round (51st overall) by the Chicago White Sox.

“I actually walked outside to get a water from our fridge,” Taylor said. “And it was just my parents and my High School friend Will Champagne on my couch. I got a call from my advisor and he asked how do you feel about the White Sox with the 51st? Probably had about three minutes to process and then the pick was in for the 51st and now I’m a White Sox.”

After an elbow injury forced Taylor to miss the 2023 LSU National Championship season, Taylor posted a 5.81 ERA through 31 innings during the 2022 season

It was his play Cape Cod League during the 2022 Summer that may have propelled him to the second round of the draft.

Bob Jones alum and Alabama baseball player Caden Rose was selected in the seventh round (208th overall).

Rose battled injuries and still put up solid numbers during his 48 games played last season at Alabama. Caden batted 261, with 10 doubles nine home runs and 26 RBI.

