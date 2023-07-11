Tuscaloosa County teen recovering from indirect lightning strike

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging news Tuesday for a teenager hurt from an indirect lightning strike in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend.

In talking with first responders with the Vance Fire Protection District, they say as far as they know, the 13-year-old girl is doing fine.

The chief says the teenager did not receive a direct lightning strike, but more of a residual strike while standing under a tent which was a near a light pole.

This happened at the city ballpark in Vance during a softball tournament Saturday morning, according to officials. The tournament was temporarily delayed because of rain.

The fire chief said the teen was conscious, alert, stable - but shaken up a bit. This is another reminder, according to the fire chief, to pay attention to the weather.

“Pay attention and if you see one coming in, heed to it.. take shelter.. get out of anything that has anything to do with metal. Get in your vehicle and stuff like that. Stay away from any light poles, telephone poles anything of that nature, but always pay attention to what the weather is going to be doing,” said Vance Fire Protection District Steve Brecht.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of four lightning strike victims are between the ages of 15 and 24.

