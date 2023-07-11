UPDATE: Parrish officials still searching for kidnapped nine-month-old

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Parrish officials are urging anyone with information about an abducted nine-month-old to come forward and help find her.

Parrish Mayor Jared “Bubba” Cagle said Tuesday morning that the search lasted through the night but she has yet to be found.

The Parrish Police Department received a call at approximately 7 p.m. that a vehicle was stolen from 311 Crest Avenue. The owner of the vehicle told police that his daughter, nine-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman, was in the vehicle at the time.

“The Police Department, along with multiple agencies responded to the scene and began an immediate search of the area,” Police Chief Danny Woodard said. “Unfortunately, the child has yet to be located.”

Woodard said the priority is to locate Freeman, adding that “all resources at the local, state, and federal levels are being utilized.”

According to Harlow’s aunt, the father had gone into the home for just a moment and, within those few seconds, someone got in and stole the vehicle with the baby inside.

We don’t care about the car or anything else,” said Melinda Hutchison, Harlow’s aunt. “Just take the baby, put her somewhere safe and tell somebody anonymously. Just let us know.”

There is a $5,000 reward for the safe return of Harlow.

Harlow is described as a white female, approximately 26 inches tall and weighs approximately 20 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tie dye onesie and light pink shorts.

The vehicle stolen is a white Lexus RX350, tag number 3880AR8. The vehicle is said to have damage and tape on the rear passenger side.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-The-Lost (1-800-843-5678), the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991, or 911.

“Most of all we just urge anyone that has any information to bring Harlow home, please come forth,” Mayor Cagle said. “Please do your diligence and make this call.”

