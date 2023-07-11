Advertise
Utility crew uses bucket truck to rescue pilot of plane crashed into tree in Limestone County

A small personal aircraft has crashed into a tree in the western part of Limestone County.
A small personal aircraft has crashed into a tree in the western part of Limestone County.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A pilot is safe after being rescued from a plane crash in western Limestone County.

It happened in the Good Springs Community Tuesday afternoon, when a small personal aircraft crashed into a tree.

The Good Springs Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the pilot was unharmed, but had to be lowered from the tree.

Firefighters said Athens Utilities workers rescued him using one of their bucket trucks.

