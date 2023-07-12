ALEA speaks on rise in police pursuits in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pursuits are on the rise in Montgomery.

Tuesday, an 8-year-old carjacked a vehicle. Last week, a chase ended at a Sam’s Club.

“In recent weeks we’ve seen several very significant pursuits,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Burkett says most recent pursuits have happened along the interstates, but many may wonder who are the people starting these dangerous car chases.

“It could be something as simple as you may have gotten a ticket, forgotten to pay the ticket and you have been notified that your license has been suspended or canceled,” said Burkett.

From state to local departments, Burkett says all first responders receive the same training to best respond to events like these regularly.

“I don’t know if people truly realize and recognize the partnerships that we have between the police departments, between state and federal agencies,” said Burkett.

Burkett says all hands are on deck when a pursuit occurs, but any car chase is dangerous to witnesses, drivers, and even first responders.

Burkett says if you are a witness of a pursuit, steer clear of the area.

“If you find yourself in what you believe to be a pursuit, or any situation that you see a lot of law enforcement or heavy law enforcement presence, the best thing for you to do is to put a lot of distance between you and that situation,” said Burkett.

ALEA also had a message for those considering fleeing from a traffic stop.

Burkett says a pursuit will only make your situation worse, and will add more charges such as a Class C felony or a Class B felony.

Someone could also be charged with serious assault or reckless murder if someone were to be injured.

