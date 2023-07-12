Advertise
Autauga County school board approves contract for new superintendent

Lyman Woodfin will officially become the Autauga County Schools superintendent.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Effective Wednesday, Lyman Woodfin will officially become the Autauga County Schools superintendent.

The school board approved Woodfin’s contract during its regular board meeting Tuesday with a unanimous vote.

Woodfin said he plans to advocate for the schools by listening to the needs of administrators and staff and working closely with communities in the district.

“Each community is a little different,” Woodfin said. “We’ve got to get out in the communities. We’ve got to listen to our stakeholders and do what we got to do to hear the concerns, address the concerns and make the educational experiences as good as we possibly can in each community.”

Woodfin said in order to do that, he plans to make sure every cent the district receives can address the needs of each school.

The new superintendent also mentioned addressing problems like learning loss and mental health, saying that starts with supporting students and teachers by providing the resources they need, whether it be a program or additional time before or after school.

