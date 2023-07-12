Advertise
Bargain Hunt to open newest location in Montgomery

Bargain Hunt is opening a Montgomery store.
Bargain Hunt is opening a Montgomery store.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The “Greatest Extreme Savings Experience on Earth” is opening its newest location in Montgomery on Friday.

Bargain Hunt, which prides itself in being an "extreme value retail chain," is set to open its doors on Atlanta Highway in the same shopping complex as the Walmart Supercenter. The retail chain allows customers to save on brand-name items from food, beverage, personal care, cleaning, pet, baby, home and more.

Bargain Hunt, which prides itself in being an “extreme value retail chain,” is set to open its...
Bargain Hunt, which prides itself in being an “extreme value retail chain,” is set to open its doors on Atlanta Highway in the same shopping complex as the Walmart Supercenter. The retail chain allows customers to save on brand-name items from food, beverage, personal care, cleaning, pet, baby, home and more.((Source: Bargain Hunt))

“We are thrilled to be joining the Montgomery community. We want everyone in Montgomery to come discover the crazy deals on thousands of brand-name items that Bargain Hunt has to offer,” said Geoff Lysaught, Chief Customer Officer at Bargain Hunt. “If you’re looking for extreme savings, you won’t want to miss this event.”

To celebrate the opening, the store will host a “Bin Sale” at 9 a.m. with a wide range of items with retail values of $20 and more priced at $7. Bargain Hunt says it will also offer 10% off the entire purchase Friday through Sunday for any customer who joins The Crazy Clover Club, Bargain Hunt’s free rewards program.

For more information about Bargain Hunt or its other locations, visit its website.

