Birth worker speaks out against ADPH’s proposed rules for birth centers

ADPH creates rules for health care facilities that come under its purview. They recently proposed regulations for birthing centers.
ADPH creates rules for health care facilities that come under its purview. They recently proposed regulations for birthing centers.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has some of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the nation. Birth workers say those could get worse with the newly proposed regulations from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

ADPH creates rules for health care facilities that come under its purview. They recently proposed regulations for birthing centers.

According to the American Association of Birth Centers, “a birth center is a health care facility for childbirth where care is provided in the midwifery and wellness model.” The birth center is not a hospital.

Charity Moore had to drive an hour to give birth to her son.

“You have people like me and like most of our clients who have had traumatic experiences in the hospital,” said Moore.

Moore is in midwife school and is the vice president of the Alabama Birth Coalition. She said regulations should come from experts in her field.

“You require us to go to four-year accredited universities to get degrees in midwifery. And some of us even have master’s degrees in public health and maternal and child health,” said Moore.

The recommendations from ADPH are similar to standard health care facility rules, like having sterile rooms, safety equipment and 24-hour nurse availability.

“We’re not open to the public. All of our patients have our personal cellphone number,” said Moore. “What’s the point in having this nurse here 24/7 and then there’s not a patient here for them to care for.”

Another proposed regulation requires a birth center to contract with a hospital at least 30 minutes away. Many areas in Alabama lack hospitals which would mean a further drive to give birth.

“Folks in these health care deserts have to try 40 minutes to an hour away to a hospital, but you’re not requiring the hospitals to stay open or continue to operate their labor and delivery units in these areas,” said Moore.

When asked about the prospered regulations, ADPH sent the following statement:

“There will be a public hearing for proposed regulations for birthing centers at the Montgomery County Health Department beginning at 2pm on Thursday, July 13, 2023. As part of the process for promulgating rules for any health care facility that comes under the purview of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), ADPH is conducting the hearing in compliance with Alabama law for the purpose of receiving oral and written comments from interested persons regarding the proposed birthing center rules. The process will not be complete, even at the end of the public comment period, since the rules will have to go back to the State Committee of Public Health for final approval, including any recommended changes in view of the comments filed. As the public comment period remains open until August 4, 2023, ADPH cannot provide further information at this time.”

