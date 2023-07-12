Blount Cultural Park ranked top spot in Alabama for marriage proposals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park was voted the top landmark in Alabama to “pop the question.”

The “Mixbook” survey identified the top 250 landmarks around the country that couples found fitting for a marriage proposal. The park ranked 59th across the U.S.

Blount Cultural Park is a 77-acre park home to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, and the City of Montgomery’s Bark Park. It features miles of walking trails and several ponds that make for some beautiful scenery. It has about 90 parking spaces, making it easy for anyone to enjoy.

This “Mixbook” survey polled 3,000 singles to ask which iconic landmarks top their list for ideal proposal spots. The survey revealed that Americans are notably drawn towards unique, Instagram-worthy locales for popping the question.

The number one place to propose, according to that survey, is the Sunset Cliffs Natural Park in San Diego. You can read more about the survey and the top 250 landmarks for marriage proposals in America at this link.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Mobile, Botanical Gardens in Birmingham, and The Riverwalk in Tuscaloosa also made the list.

