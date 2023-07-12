Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Blount Cultural Park ranked top spot in Alabama for marriage proposals

The survey, by “Mixbook” identified the top 250 landmarks around the country that couple found...
The survey, by “Mixbook” identified the top 250 landmarks around the country that couple found fitting for a marriage proposal. The park ranked 59th across the U.S.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park was voted the top landmark in Alabama to “pop the question.”

The “Mixbook” survey identified the top 250 landmarks around the country that couples found fitting for a marriage proposal. The park ranked 59th across the U.S.

Blount Cultural Park is a 77-acre park home to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, and the City of Montgomery’s Bark Park. It features miles of walking trails and several ponds that make for some beautiful scenery. It has about 90 parking spaces, making it easy for anyone to enjoy.

This “Mixbook” survey polled 3,000 singles to ask which iconic landmarks top their list for ideal proposal spots. The survey revealed that Americans are notably drawn towards unique, Instagram-worthy locales for popping the question.

The number one place to propose, according to that survey, is the Sunset Cliffs Natural Park in San Diego. You can read more about the survey and the top 250 landmarks for marriage proposals in America at this link.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Mobile, Botanical Gardens in Birmingham, and The Riverwalk in Tuscaloosa also made the list.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery carjacking, police chase
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Montgomery police say two men were fatally shot in the 1200 block of Hugh Street on July 10,...
2 dead in Monday night Montgomery shooting
From the left, Luis Barrera and Baltazar Barrera are charged with capital murder.
2 charged in Montgomery shooting that killed teen, wounded 6
A suspect charged in a recent Montgomery homicide was out on bond at the time of the shooting,...
Homicide suspect out on bond at time of shooting, court records say

Latest News

ADPH creates rules for health care facilities that come under its purview. They recently...
Birth worker speaks out against ADPH’s proposed rules for birth centers
The MPS board plans to meet next Tuesday to vote on the budget before sending it to the state.
Montgomery Public Schools strengthening sex offender guest policy
Lyman Woodfin (center), pictured with Autauga County board members
Autauga County school board approves contract for new superintendent
Autauga County school board approves contract for new superintendent