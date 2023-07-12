Despite loss, No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller delivers against Blazers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been an eventful offseason for Hornets fans from free agent signings to contract extensions, but arguably the biggest story was the pick of Alabama forward Brandon Miller.

Miller was the second overall pick in this year’s NBA draft over G-League Ignite forward Scoot Henderson. Henderson was a fan favorite in Charlotte over Miller, but both players have shown flashes of potential prior to their arrival in the NBA.

It was a mixed reaction inside the Spectrum Center when Miller's name was announced as the overall No. 2 pick.

Tuesday would’ve been a highly anticipated matchup between the second and third overall picks, but a shoulder strain injury kept Henderson from playing in the matchup. It would’ve been a treat for Hornets fans to see what both prospects look like head-to-head.

Miller had his best game of the Summer League so far, scoring 26 points and shooting 53% from the field. Rookie Nick Smith Jr. also scored big with 33 points. Miller showed his ability to score efficiently after struggling with shot selection and consistency in his first few games.

Miller and Smith delivered, combining for 59 points, but the Hornets weren’t quite able to finish against the Blazers, losing 97-93. The Hornets have yet to win a game in this year’s Summer League, but one of the bright spots has been their first-round pick.

Miller showed his ability to score and also showed he’s one of the more underrated defenders in this year’s draft class.

WBTV caught up with fans at a draft reaction party on draft day weeks ago, and many fans wondered if Miller had big-play potential coming into the draft. If Tuesday’s performance is any indication of what may lie ahead for Miller, then Hornets fans could be in for a treat.

