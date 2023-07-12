DEVELOPING: Two Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham firefighters have been transported to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Captain Orlando Reynolds confirmed the report to WBRC while en route to Station 9 in the Norwood community Wednesday.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.