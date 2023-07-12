Advertise
DEVELOPING: Two Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB

Birmingham Police on the scene at BFRS Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.
Birmingham Police on the scene at BFRS Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham firefighters have been transported to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Captain Orlando Reynolds confirmed the report to WBRC while en route to Station 9 in the Norwood community Wednesday.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

