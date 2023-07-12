Dothan native Gabe Gross named Auburn baseball associate head coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Big news from Auburn baseball. The team announcing some coaching promotions following the 2023 season.

Dothan native and Northview High School graduate Gabe Gross has been named associate head coach next to head coach Butch Thompson.

He has spent the last five seasons as the hitting coach where the Tiger offense has thrived helping the tigers reach two Men’s College World Series.

Gross was a standout outfielder for the Auburn Tigers from 1999-2001.

He went onto have a seven year career with the Blue Jays, Brewers, Rays, and A’s. He finished his big league career with 40 homers and 186 RBIs.

