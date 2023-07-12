Geraldine’s Peppers drafted by White Sox

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trio of North Alabama natives heard their respective names called during the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. The final Valley native that heard his name called was Geraldine High alum and Jacksonville State Gamecocks Junior pitcher Jake Peppers.

Peppers was selected in the ninth round of the draft. Peppers finished the season with 18 appearances for the Gamecocks last season, with nine starts. He finished the year with 50 strikeouts in 58.0 innings of work and allowed 31 earned runs.

Peppers joined fellow Valley natives Grant Taylor (Florence High School) and Caden Rose (Bob Jones High School) who were drafted in the second round (51st overall) and seventh round (208th overall) by the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Sox respectively.

