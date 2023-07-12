Group buralgizes Montgomery Crisis Center, EMA director says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A facility designed to help those in need was broken into this week, according to Montgomery Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton.

Thornton posted on social media that five people broke into the Montgomery Crisis Center, located at 3446 LeBron Rd. Surveillance photos show the group appears to be all juveniles.

Thornton said they stole clothing, food for the homeless and other items. She said they also caused damage throughout the building. Photos show areas were ransacked.

One of the photos also shows one of the youths pointing what appear to be a gun at the camera. Thornton said it appears to most likely be an airsoft gun. She said he did fire it but it did not damage the camera.

“It scare me to death that if that child were to come int contact with law enforcement. In those split seconds, are those lasw enforcement going to be able to tell it’s not a real gun,” she said.

The center is often used as a warming center and tornado shelter among other public services. It provides for the homeless population and others in need. Thornton said it cannot currently offer these services due to the burglary.

She said this also deals a significant financial blow to the center.

The search for the individuals responsible continues. Anyone with information may call the EMA at 334-625-2339 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2532.

