Guest Editorial: Carmen Moore-Zeigler, District 2 Montgomery County Commission

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The COVID-19 pandemic showed us that access to affordable, high-speed internet is not a luxury, but a necessity.

Montgomery’s County and City leaders are working to ensure all our residents have reliable internet service, but we need your help.

Complete the Montgomery Thrive broadband survey today. This information will allow us to develop a comprehensive set of strategies to bring high-performance broadband and Internet services to all residents and businesses. You can complete the paper survey mailed to your home or fill it out online by going to the Montgomery County or City of Montgomery website. Paper copies can also be completed and dropped off at all branches of the Montgomery City/County Public Library system.

Your participation in this survey will help us understand how to connect every home, school, doctor’s office, business, and government agency to a high-speed network for our community. The results will help us determine where the need is greatest and guide us on how to ensure that all citizens and businesses have affordable and adequate access to broadband services.

Together we can ensure all Montgomery residents have affordable and reliable internet service.

