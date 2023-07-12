Advertise
Montgomery business owner files defamation lawsuit against mayor

Charles Lee has filed a defamation lawsuit against Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charles Lee, the owner of That’s My Child and That’s my Dog, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

This is the latest fallout from audio recordings released in February that featured Reed going on a profanity-laced tirade about Black voters, white investments and Maxwell Air Force Base. Reed held a press conference the day after it was released and accused Lee of illegally releasing the recordings in an effort to extort him.

Reed also called Lee a “liar,” “shyster” and “hustler.”

Lee has denied releasing the recordings and is suing the mayor for defamation. The lawsuit claims Reed has harmed Lee’s reputation.

In April, Lee filed a claim against the city, saying he intended to sue Reed.

The mayor has previously said he intends to sue Lee over the alleged extortion. No such lawsuit has been filed so far.

Joe Espy, a lawyer for Reed, said, “The city and the mayor will vigorously defend and absolutely dispute the contentions made in the lawsuit.”

