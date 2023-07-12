Advertise
Montgomery Public Schools strengthening sex offender guest policy

Montgomery Public Schools is strengthening its safety policy regarding sex offenders.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is ramping up its safety efforts surrounding sex offenders.

In a 4-2 vote Tuesday, the school board voted to expand its school policy.

“It is most important for us to ensure that our students and families and staff feel safe at all times,” said Catherliene Williamson with MPS.

School officials say there are already policies in the place that address sex offenders, but they only apply to offenders who have victimized a child.

MPS is now extending this to any sex offender, including those who have victimized an adult.

“The new policy will be that those procedures, those safety protocols that are in place for an offender of a youth will now be in place for anyone that has an offender status,” Williamson said.

Safety protocols include the school principal being notified, appropriate staff being notified, the guest being monitored while on campus and supervised when participating in activities that involve students.

This new policy creates a universal way of addressing the presence of sex offenders in Montgomery schools. If it’s effective, MPS could push for similar changes at school systems statewide.

“As advocates, if we think that that at some point needs to be changed, we have to advocate for that at the state level,” said Brenda Coleman, MPS board member for District 3.

As families prepare to return to school, MPS hopes they can return with assurance their child is safe.

“It is important to us to do all that we can to go above and beyond to ensure that those strategies and those protocols are implemented across the board,” Williamson said.

