Prattville’s Stanley Jensen Stadium renovations approved

Rendering of the new Stanley Jensen Stadium
Rendering of the new Stanley Jensen Stadium(City of Prattville)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville City Council approved and awarded the bid for renovations to Stanley-Jensen Stadium on Tuesday night.

According to the City of Prattville, during Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the renovation project was approved 5-1. The project was also awarded to Wyatt Sasser Construction LLC.

The project is set to begin this September and is estimated to cost around $17 million. The city is providing most of the funding however an additional $2 million will come from the Autauga County Board of Education that will go to a new field house.

This renovation will see every building except for the existing home stands torn down. The current home stands will be turned into the away stand. It is estimated to be completed by January 2025. Demolition on a few existing buildings began in April.

Reports earlier this year had the renovations costing $13 million.

Spectators and athletes can expect a lot of changes. The existing home stands will become the visitor’s stands, and the current visitor’s stands will be torn down to become brand-new home stands. In addition, the new home side will also be equipped with a new press box, bleachers, restrooms, locker rooms, and concession areas.

The city also stated that “Friday Night Lights” are still happening this fall, the Prattville Lions will continue to take the field for home games during the 23-24 season. However, it is still unknown if this project will impact the spring soccer season at this time.

Stanley-Jensen Stadium is owned by the City of Prattville and serves as the home to the Lions as well as various other school and city sports.

