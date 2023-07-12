Advertise
Suspect sought in Dallas County homicide, reward offered

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The public is being asked to help identify a suspect in a Dallas County homicide.

According to CrimeStoppers, the fatal shooting happened around midnight in the 700 block of Circle Drive. A man, later identified as Kobe Campbell, was found in the front yard of his residence and pronounced dead.

CrimeStoppers says it will offer a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in this homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect involved or their whereabouts please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).

