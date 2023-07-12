Wet weather is back starting today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was nice getting some drier weather for the last couple of days. Unfortunately the dry weather won’t last much long as rain and storms are back in the forecast beginning this afternoon.

Each day for the next week will have a rain chance of 40-60%. When it’s not raining, skies each day will be partly to mostly cloudy and it will be very muggy. If you’re wanting to get outdoor things done without worrying about any rain, there likely won’t be a day where it’ll be entirely dry across Central Alabama.

Rain and storms are a good bet for many through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Each day’s exact chance of rain will likely change at least a little bit as we get closer. For example, some of our 50% chances may come up to 60% or down to 40% depending on what forecast models show.

We currently have a 50% chance of rain for today, a 60% chance for tomorrow and a 50% chance for both Friday and Saturday. No washouts, but elevated rain chances by July standards for sure.

Right now there are no severe weather risks ahead. There could certainly be heavy rainfall each day. And some flooding concerns may arise if heavy rain falls over the same areas over and over again.

Rain and storms are looking likely for parts of the area today. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures and heat indices are still looking high, but they have come down a little bit courtesy of the higher rain chances. Highs will reach the lower 90s today and the upper 80s tomorrow. After that it’s mostly lower 90s. The humidity will be excessively high each day, so heat indices will easily rise into the 100 to 105 range.

Some higher heat indices will also be possible, though the overall extent of the heat has come down just a bit. Of course if your location dodges the rain it will be hotter than it will be in areas that see rain.

Temperatures will be near or just below normal each day. (WSFA 12 News)

There are signs within our long-range guidance of lower rain chances heading into next week. This will result in higher temperatures in all likelihood in the middle 90s. As we have seen with this week’s forecast, things can change so we’ll watch the heat trends for next week closely.

