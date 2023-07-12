Years later, family still pleading for answers in mother, son disappearance

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) – This Memorial Day marked six years since anyone’s seen or heard from Susan Osbourne and her teenage son Evan Chartrand. What’s even more bizarre for the family is that it’s also been years since they’ve gotten any updates from investigators.

“I’m hoping with the media attention that their story will reach the right person, and they will do the right thing and come forward,” Melissa Canfield said.

The 42-year-old and her 14-year-old son were last seen at their home in Wetumpka in May 2017. They were living with Susan’s second husband at the time. Originally from Michigan, the mother and son duo moved to Alabama with Susan’s first husband. The couple eventually divorced, and Susan stayed in the Deep South and shared custody of their son Evan. And then, she found love again and married her second husband. They lived in a home in Wetumpka off Waterview Drive.

Melissa Canfield still lives in Michigan, and she is Susan’s sister-in-law. She talked to Susan and Evan all the time on FaceTime.

“We spoke to them about two weeks before this all happened,” she said, “and everything seemed fine. Then in May, we all planned a trip down there, and my mother-in-law hadn’t heard from Susan. She was texting her and leaving messages and hadn’t heard from her. But, she didn’t tell us anything, and she reported her missing that day.”

Family and friends say the last time they heard from Susan or Evan was in May, but they weren’t reported missing to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office until July. Melissa Canfield remembers she got this feeling that something was wrong.

“They said her car was still at the house, and we were all shocked, and I remember looking at my husband and saying, ‘this is bad,’” Canfield said.

“Her mother reported her missing and said that it was extremely unusual that she had not heard from her, you know, in this extended period of time,” said CJ Robinson.

Authorities did a welfare check at the home in Wetumpka. Robinson has followed this case closely and is now the district attorney in that county. In an interview with WSFA 12 News in 2021, he recalled that investigators found her car at the home, along with evidence of remodeling and burn piles on the property. Both Susan and Evan’s belongings had been removed from the house.

“I do believe there was some evidence of burn piles and things like that around on the property,” he said. “And some things were removed. Now, whether those things were taken with them or were removed after they went missing is a question, we may never know the answer to.”

In November 2022, CJ Robinson was sworn in as District Attorney of the 19th Judicial District covering Elmore County. Susan and Evan’s family reached out to our 12 News Defender’s Case File team for an update and said they’re hopeful that the new district attorney may mean new leads in this case. In an interview in 2021, Robinson did say he’s hopeful new technology will help.

“There is hope, that with the technology with DNA that, we might actually catch who did it,” Robinson said, “but right now, we just don’t know.”

Melissa Canfield said she doesn’t believe they’re still alive, and her family just wants closure.

“We know they’re gone,” Canfield said, “we would like to find their bodies, and they need to have a proper burial.”

If you have any information that could help in this case, contact the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at 334-567-5441 or the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office at 334-514-3116.

The Elmore County, Secret Witness line is 334-567-5227. Again, callers can remain anonymous. Callers can also contact CrimeStoppers’ anonymous tip line at 334-215-STOP.

