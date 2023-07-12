Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Young stars battle for tennis crown in Dothan

Players have traveled in from across 30 different states, all with the same goal in mind, to be...
Players have traveled in from across 30 different states, all with the same goal in mind, to be named the best.(WTVY)
By Riley Jordan
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hundreds of the best tennis players in America are playing for the National Title here in Dothan.

At Westgate Park, Hubie Casey is hosting the National Clay Court Championships by UTSA for tennis players in the Boys 14U Division.

Players have traveled in from across 30 different states, all with the same goal in mind, to be named the best.

Casey says the tournament will go on until Sunday, July 16th, when the final match will be held to crown a winner.

Alongside the tournament, Professional Stringer Mike Stephens is working with the athletes to ensure their rackets are in perfect condition throughout their playing periods. Stephens has had the honor to work with pro athletes all over the world and even receive training in Spain.

“A lot of these kids will go on to play big time college tennis and some of them may even make it on the tour one day, so it’s always exciting to see just how talented they really are,” said Casey.

To take part in the event, the community can watch the future professionals compete for the top spot on the courts at the Westgate Tennis Complex.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery carjacking, police chase
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Montgomery police say two men were fatally shot in the 1200 block of Hugh Street on July 10,...
2 dead in Monday night Montgomery shooting
From the left, Luis Barrera and Baltazar Barrera are charged with capital murder.
2 charged in Montgomery shooting that killed teen, wounded 6
A suspect charged in a recent Montgomery homicide was out on bond at the time of the shooting,...
Homicide suspect out on bond at time of shooting, court records say

Latest News

File image
Suspect sought in Dallas County homicide, reward offered
Birmingham Police on the scene at BFRS Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.
2 Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital
He admitted to killing the cat out of anger.
Man charged after violently killing kitten in Athens
It’s been 27 years since Chanty Shiverdecker’s body was found in an abandoned wood yard.
PODCAST: Unsolved murder case still haunts Alexander City
The Houston County Courthouse parking lot between the building and North Foster Street will be...
Employee only parking begins Wednesday at Houston County Courthouse