Young stars battle for tennis crown in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hundreds of the best tennis players in America are playing for the National Title here in Dothan.

At Westgate Park, Hubie Casey is hosting the National Clay Court Championships by UTSA for tennis players in the Boys 14U Division.

Players have traveled in from across 30 different states, all with the same goal in mind, to be named the best.

Casey says the tournament will go on until Sunday, July 16th, when the final match will be held to crown a winner.

Alongside the tournament, Professional Stringer Mike Stephens is working with the athletes to ensure their rackets are in perfect condition throughout their playing periods. Stephens has had the honor to work with pro athletes all over the world and even receive training in Spain.

“A lot of these kids will go on to play big time college tennis and some of them may even make it on the tour one day, so it’s always exciting to see just how talented they really are,” said Casey.

To take part in the event, the community can watch the future professionals compete for the top spot on the courts at the Westgate Tennis Complex.

