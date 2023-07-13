2nd victim dies following June 22 wreck in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say another person has died following a wreck on Northern Boulevard three weeks ago.

The June 22 wreck near 6th Street involved a collision between a 2006 Toyota Camry and a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. The Camry’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as Walter Foster, 58, of Waterbury, Connecticut.

At the time, police reported the other driver’s injuries as non-life-threatening. They have now clarified the injuries were critical, and the driver died Thursday. Police identified this person as Chanell Tell, 33, of Montgomery.

Police say the wreck investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.

