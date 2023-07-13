Advertise
3-year-old dies after being run over by tractor, deputies say

A 3-year-old child was struck and killed after falling off a trailer in Louisiana, according to deputies. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FOLSOM, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a young child has died after falling off a tractor last week.

According to deputies in St. Tammany Parish, a 3-year-old child died after they fell off a tractor in the Folsom area on July 5.

Deputies said the tractor ran over the child while they were on the ground.

Currently, no arrests have been made as authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

The family was not immediately identified by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

