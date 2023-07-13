Advertise
Arizona Coyotes cut Galchenyuk after arrest for hit and run, resisting arrest in Scottsdale

Arizona Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk skates down ice against the Washington Capitals during...
Arizona Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk skates down ice against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are cutting ties with forward Alex Galchenyuk after Scottsdale police confirm he was arrested on multiple charges earlier this month.

Police say that Galchenyuk was arrested on July 9 on several charges, including private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating. Police add that the hit and run only involved property, with no injuries reported.

“The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract,” the team said in a statement on Thursday. “The Club will have no further comment at this time.”

He was cut less than two weeks after the team signed him to a 1-year, $775,000 contract on July 1, opening him up to free agency.

The 29-year-old had 19 goals and 22 assists with the Coyotes in 2018-19 and returned in 2021-22, finishing with six goals and 15 assists in 60 games. Galchenyuk played 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, spending most of the year in the AHL.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

