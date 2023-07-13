Central Alabama Crimestoppers announces 3,000 fugitives apprehended

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced on Thursday that they have officially assisted with locating and identifying 3,000 wanted fugitives since the inception of CrimeStoppers.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was created in 1997. It began with a simple mission to place Montgomery area fugitives behind bars and help identify suspects involved in unsolved felony investigations, to now reach 30 counties and partnering with 85 law enforcement agencies across the state of Alabama.

CrimeStoppers stated that they depend on its many partners, from the media to law enforcement, to help get the word out about wanted fugitives and unsolved criminal investigations. Most importantly, the public’s quick response to press releases results in a number of tips that help law enforcement find fugitives and solve cases. This year alone, CrimeStoppers reached over eight million social media followers on over 600 posts, CrimeStoppers has received over 700 anonymous tips, cleared 185 cases, paid a cash reward of $29,000.00 on 43 solved cases, assisted with 106 fugitive apprehensions, and 365 criminal charges, recovered 98 firearms, assisted with solving 10 homicide investigations and helped locate 25 missing people.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says they are proud to serve a multitude of Alabama communities and remind residents when they call or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers, they will always remain anonymous. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can do so by visiting their website, here. For additional inquiries, please call direct and request a director during regular business hours by dialing (334) 215-STOP.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.