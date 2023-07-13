Advertise
Damar Hamlin honors Buffalo Bills training staff with Pat Tillman Award for Service at ESPYs

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) works out during NFL football practice in Orchard...
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) works out during NFL football practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin cried tears of gratitude at the 2023 ESPY Awards as he gave the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the Bills’ training staff for saving his life last year when he went into cardiac arrest at the Bengals game in Cincinnati.

A video about his recovery was shown at the annual event Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Bills’ training staff members received a standing ovation and hugged Hamlin when they came on stage.

He bent his head and became emotional.

Nate Breske, the Bills’ head athletic trainer, urged the audience to learn CPR.

“Damar, first and foremost: Thank you for staying alive, brother,” he told Hamlin, who has recovered and plans to play this fall.

Damar Hamlin asked 'who won the game' after waking up, doctor says

