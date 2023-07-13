Advertise
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Wetumpka

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wetumpka Thursday.

According to Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 14 near W. Bridge Street. The man involved in the shooting has not been publicly identified as police work to notify his family.

No other details about the incident are being released.

We have a crew headed to the scene to get the latest information.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene to handle the investigation.

