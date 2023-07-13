Missing Montgomery teen located on Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced that the missing teen, Hunter Ray Martin, is safe and has been located on Saturday.

Initially, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced on July 13 that Hunter Ray Martin, 16, was last seen leaving the area of 1 Commerce Street on the evening of Wednesday, July 12.

No further information is available.

