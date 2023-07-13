Advertise
Missing Montgomery teen located on Saturday

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Hunter Ray Martin.
The Montgomery Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Hunter Ray Martin.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced that the missing teen, Hunter Ray Martin, is safe and has been located on Saturday.

Initially, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced on July 13 that Hunter Ray Martin, 16, was last seen leaving the area of 1 Commerce Street on the evening of Wednesday, July 12.

No further information is available.

