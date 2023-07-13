Montgomery police searching for missing teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says Hunter Ray Martin, 16, was last seen leaving the area of 1 Commerce Street Wednesday evening. She has not been seen since.

Martin is around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and approximately 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans shorts and white Nike shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows her whereabouts to call Montgomery police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867.

