Montgomery police searching for missing woman

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for missing person, Calvinette Dixon.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing Montgomery woman.

Calvinette Dixon, 36, was last seen leaving her residence located in the 3000 block of Fountain Lane on Friday, June 30 in Montgomery. Dixon has not been seen or heard from since.

Dixon is described as a black female who stands around 5′7″ and weighs approximately 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Montgomery investigators ask anyone with information regarding this case to immediately contact law enforcement or CrimeStoppers. When you call CrimeStoppers, you always remain anonymous.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Calvinette Dixon, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

