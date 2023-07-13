Montgomery residents want housing authority to fix tall grass, snake problems

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tall grass is creating a major snake problem for two Montgomery neighborhoods.

Sharon Taylor lives along Cresta Circle near Smiley Court. A field of waist-high grass sits just behind her house, and it’s attracting the animals.

“I can’t have my grandchildren over. I cannot have company over because it makes my living conditions hell,” Taylor said.

Her neighbor, Sandra Moore, has lived in the Smiley Court area for 30 years. She said this snake problem has been an issue for much of that time.

“They don’t want to cut the grass,” said Moore. “They don’t want to do nothing.”

Check out these snakes! Tall grass is creating a major snake problem in two Montgomery neighborhoods. I’m investigating what can be done on @wsfa12news at 10. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/dBysUdQsnq — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) July 13, 2023

The Montgomery Housing Authority owns the property and others in west Montgomery. Residents say they are failing to properly maintain the land.

A field near Cedar Park is causing similar problems for residents in the Greater Washington Park community.

“Recently my husband killed a snake. I’ve got two neighbors on the old street over that killed a snake,” said Classie Thomas, a resident of Greater Washington Park.

Thomas said she spoke with the housing authority about cutting the grass. She claims they agreed to cut the first 100 feet from Mobile Highway then put the rest into hay bales.

“But that has not happened,” Thomas said.

After hearing about the problem, WSFA 12 News reached out to the Montgomery Housing Authority. Within an hour, neighbors said there were three lawnmowers out in the Cedar Park area mowing the property.

The housing authority said the grass was scheduled to be cut, but residents say it’s rare to see them do it.

“They got the word that you were coming and they wanted to make sure that it looked halfway decent,” Thomas said.

The housing authority said both properties will be maintained going forward. A spokesperson there said they are working “very hard” to get the problem under control. They said they have now instructed a contractor to cut the Cedar Park property twice a month. They were unable to confirm how often other properties will be cut.

