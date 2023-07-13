Advertise
Selma insurance agent describes recovery from January tornado

Agents at Peak Insurance were inside the building during the January tornado.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been six months since an EF2 tornado caused widespread destruction in Selma, including over 100 businesses.

Some businesses are still trying to figure out how to rebuild while others have moved back in and resumed their normal operations.

Agents at Peak Insurance were inside the building during the time of the tornado when the roof tore off, causing major interior damage. Owner Jere Peak said despite not being able to come into the building, his company still managed to help customers through a difficult time.

“It was two days before I filed my own claim,” Peak said. “I was so busy out there trying to see as many customers as I could.”

Peak mentioned the company filed over 400 insurance claims while they worked remotely.

“We’re making sure that our customers have the proper amount of coverage and that it’s enough to sustain a loss such as this and be restored,” he said.

Insurance agents have returned to the building and continue to help customers on the long road to recovery.

