Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sex offender’s bond revoked, faces more charges in Auburn, Tuscaloosa

John Threadgill
John Threadgill(Source: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alabama man with a history of sex crimes returns to jail following his bond being revoked after violently sexually assaulting a University of Alabama (UA) student.

According to officials, a suspect, later identified as John Threadgill, came up behind a female student that was walking on University Blvd. in Tuscaloosa, knocked her on the ground, criminally touched her and forcefully ripped a part of her inner shorts. Soon after, he left the scene, taking the victim’s clothing with him.

UA campus police arrived at the scene immediately after and took a report. Due to the assault being caught on video, authorities identified the suspect as Threadgill.

During the investigation into Threadgill, his past history of sexual crimes was discovered. In July of 2022, the suspect was arrested for numerous counts of first-degree sex abuse for similar acts, for which he was currently out on bond.

New warrants for first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree robbery were obtained, and Threadgill’s bond was also revoked.

Officials were to find the suspect, and he was arrested on July 13, around noon.

According to Auburn police, Threadgill faces multiple crimes with their department. When those charges are resolved, he will be taken back to Tuscaloosa and sent to jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery carjacking, police chase
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Wetumpka
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
UPDATE: 2 Birmingham firefighters shot, expected to survive after surgery
Charles Lee has filed a defamation lawsuit against Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
Montgomery business owner files defamation lawsuit against mayor
Bargain Hunt is opening a Montgomery store.
Bargain Hunt to open newest location in Montgomery

Latest News

Deandre Hartman competing during the Firefighter Combat Challenge. (File Photo)
Firefighter injured in Montgomery fire returns home
Water made at Water World
Montgomery Coca-Cola helps natural disaster victims with their ‘Water World’
Lawmakers at odds over how to redraw Alabama's congressional voting map
Montgomery DA addresses recent crimes committed by youth
Law enforcement identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Wetumpka