Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sweet Grown Alabama hosts third annual ‘Farm to Table’ dinner

Alabama farm file photo
Alabama farm file photo(WTVY)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sweet Grown Alabama is hosting its annual Farm to Table dinner Thursday, a celebration of Alabama growers featuring products all grown right here in our state.

“Sweet Grown Alabama” is a state-wide non-profit designed to connect consumers in Alabama to locally grown items.

Agriculture is a key component of Alabama’s economy; it contributes more than $70 billion annually. Sweet Grown Alabama says studies show that for every dollar spent locally, 60 cents are reinvested into the community. So consumers can make sure their hard-earned money stays in Alabama when purchasing local products.

Thursday’s dinner celebrates local farmers with food, wine, music and views- all grown here in Alabama! Learn more about the sold-out event at this website.

On July 22nd, Sweet Grown Alabama asks that you do at least one thing that supports an Alabama farmer. You can purchase goodies from your local farmer, cook a meal made with local ingredients, visit an agritourism operation, eat at a restaurant that serves locally grown products, or visit a farmers market!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery carjacking, police chase
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
2 Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital
Bargain Hunt is opening a Montgomery store.
Bargain Hunt to open newest location in Montgomery
The Montgomery EMA director said five people broke into the Montgomery Crisis Center.
Group burglarizes Montgomery Crisis Center, EMA director says
Charles Lee has filed a defamation lawsuit against Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
Montgomery business owner files defamation lawsuit against mayor

Latest News

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Wetumpka
Tall grass is creating a major snake problem for two Montgomery neighborhoods.
Montgomery residents want housing authority to fix tall grass, snake problems
This Memorial Day marked six years since anyone’s seen or heard from Susan Osbourne and her...
Years later, family still pleading for answers in mother, son disappearance
Peak Insurance filed claims for storm survivors while displaced from their building
Selma insurance agent describes recovery from January tornado