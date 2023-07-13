Sweet Grown Alabama hosts third annual ‘Farm to Table’ dinner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sweet Grown Alabama is hosting its annual Farm to Table dinner Thursday, a celebration of Alabama growers featuring products all grown right here in our state.

“Sweet Grown Alabama” is a state-wide non-profit designed to connect consumers in Alabama to locally grown items.

Agriculture is a key component of Alabama’s economy; it contributes more than $70 billion annually. Sweet Grown Alabama says studies show that for every dollar spent locally, 60 cents are reinvested into the community. So consumers can make sure their hard-earned money stays in Alabama when purchasing local products.

Thursday’s dinner celebrates local farmers with food, wine, music and views- all grown here in Alabama! Learn more about the sold-out event at this website.

On July 22nd, Sweet Grown Alabama asks that you do at least one thing that supports an Alabama farmer. You can purchase goodies from your local farmer, cook a meal made with local ingredients, visit an agritourism operation, eat at a restaurant that serves locally grown products, or visit a farmers market!

