University of Montevallo names Olivia Chapman new women’s basketball coach

Chapman takes the reigns of the program after just one season as the assistant coach. Legendary Division II coach, and winningest women’s basketball coach in Montevallo history, Gary Van Atta, announced his retirement from Montevallo last week.

It was a family affair for Chapman at her introductory press conference on the campus of Montevallo. Chapman, joined by many members of her family, expressed her sincere gratitude in what she says paved the way for her to this position.

“I would like to thank my family. They are the reason I am who I am. My parents have sacrificed a lot. They do not miss a game. If they can’t be at the game, they watch the live stream. If they can’t watch the live stream, they listen to the radio. If they can’t listen to the radio, they keep up with the online stats. I’m happy they will be able to be in the stands and watch the program grow.”

Central Alabama is no stranger to Olivia Chapman. She grew up in Birmingham, Alabama and graduated from Ramsay High School.

“I’m an Alabama girl. I look forward to not only building a community in Montevallo, but in the Birmingham area and across the whole state.”

Chapman has coached across multiple divisions of college basketball, but finds something different and very special at Montevallo.

“We are a family here. We want to make sure that our program is integrated as part of this family. This university and this program, it’s special. It is an absolute gem.”

As a first time head coach, Chapman understands that success does not happen overnight. “We all want to see this program compete nationally. We all want to hang banners, but that does not happen overnight. Becoming a champion is a process,” stated Chapman. “Champions choose to live differently, and they don’t make that choice when they wake up on the morning of the championship game. Our team is going to be champions in the classroom and in the community, and then we will become champions on the court. That is a standard that I will set for myself first. We want to be committed to one another and to this university.”

After the retirement of Coach Van Atta, Montevallo Director of Athletics Mark Richard knew he would have a big hire on his hands. However, he knew the right person for the job was right down the hall from him, already in the building.

“I immediately got together with our senior staff and asked ‘What do we need to do?’ Collectively, we all agreed that that we needed to look right down the hall at Coach Chapman. When we interviewed Coach Chapman, she said ‘I want you to know, I have been preparing for this moment my entire life.’ She blew our socks off. We all left that room knowing we had our next coach right there.”

Chapman will lead the Falcons into the Gulf South Conference in her first season this fall. You can find the full schedule when it is released here.

