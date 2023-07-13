We’ll see plenty of rain and storms through Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many of us saw some rain and thunderstorms yesterday as we returned to a more active July pattern. Some even saw several hours worth of rain during the day Wednesday.

More of the same is likely today, tomorrow and this weekend. It won’t rain all day long, nor will it rain everywhere on any given day. However, there will be solid coverage of showers and thunderstorms each of the next four days.

Rain and storms are likely through Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

The current forecast holds a 50-60% chance of rain through Sunday evening. It’s possible that we see some slight adjustments to the exact rain chances, though it would probably be to raise them a touch.

Most of the rain that falls will occur during the daylight hours. There will probably be at least some shower and storm activity during the overnight periods, but most of the higher coverage of rain will exist during the daytime.

Alabama is included in the excessive rainfall outlook each day through the weekend. Below are the outlooks for today, tomorrow and Saturday. Flash flooding is possible as downpours and storms impact the area multiple times over the next few days. #ALwx pic.twitter.com/YBHl7ZqoUe — Tyler Sebree ⚡️ (@TylerWSFA12) July 13, 2023

No severe weather is in the forecast at this point in time, though some heavy rainfall and instances of flooding cannot be ruled out. Most of the area finds itself in a level 1-of-4 or level 2-of-4 risk for excessive rainfall each day through Sunday. That’s a product issued by the Weather Prediction Center.

Signs continue to point towards much drier conditions heading into next week. We’ve lowered the chance of wet weather to 20% for Monday and 10% for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will generally be in the lower 90s through Sunday courtesy of the showers and storms. Oppressively high humidity will make it feel like it’s between 100° and 105° each afternoon.

High temperatures will generally be in the lower to middle 90s. (WSFA 12 News)

The heat gets cranked up a touch as next week pushes along thanks to the drier weather. Highs will soar into the middle and perhaps even the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies. Heat indices should stay near 105 degrees, though some could see their peak heat index rise above that a time or two.

