Woman dead after shooting in Wilcox County

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Wilcox County on Monday.

According to Wilcox County Sheriff Larry Colston, officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to a home on Union Grove Road in Camden after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a woman inside the residence deceased.

Colston identified the woman as Alexis Thomas, 20, of Pine Apple. Her body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Colston said detectives are working to find those responsible for Thomas’ murder.

Anyone with information about this crime can call the sheriff’s office at 334-682-4715 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

