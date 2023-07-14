Advertise
CUTE: Zoo welcomes newborn cotton-top tamarin

A Michigan zoo announced that a newborn cotton-top tamarin was born to parents Yuri and LG.
A Michigan zoo announced that a newborn cotton-top tamarin was born to parents Yuri and LG.(Potter Park Zoo)
By Samantha Sayles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A Michigan zoo announced on Thursday the arrival of a newborn cotton-top tamarin.

The cotton-top tamarin baby was born to parents Yuri and LG on June 9 at Potter Park Zoo.

The new baby marks the fifth successful litter for the pair in the past five years. The arrival of the baby brings the cotton-top tamarin family group to a total of eight members.

Potter Park Zoo said cotton-top tamarins are a highly endangered primate species. They are often captured and traded illegally as pets, and their natural forest homes in Columbia are being destroyed for activities like cattle ranching, farming, and urban expansion.

There are only around 2,000 adult cotton-top tamarins left in the wild.

The zoo said animal care and veterinary teams will continue to provide around-the-clock care and attention to ensure the baby’s and its family’s well-being.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

