Enterprise PD searching for suspect after standoff

Anthony is wanted for burglary and several other charges.(Enterprise Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -

UPDATE:

Enterprise Police are searching for a suspect after an early Friday morning altercation.

They received a call for a disorderly person and found two men fighting at the scene.

The suspect ran into the house and threatened officers and the victims with a gun.

Officers were able to get the victim and other residents to safety while they waited for backup.

They believed that the suspect had barricaded himself in the house but were later able to determine that he fled the scene.

The suspect has been identified as Shannon Scott Anthony and is considered armed and dangerous. Anthony is wanted for Burglary 2nd Degree, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearms and two counts of Menacing.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

ORIGINAL: A police standoff in Enterprise spanned several hours on Friday, with details pending the conclusion of the situation.

Police Captain Billy Haglund said at least one suspect may be barricaded inside a home.

Dothan police helped in the matter that began in the early morning but referred questions about the incident to Enterprise.

